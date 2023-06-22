Gas main ruptures, sends vapor blasting in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ruptured gas main blew vapor into the street in the Marquette Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

The gas main ruptured at the corner of Fairfield Avenue and Lithuanian Plaza Court – or 69th Street. The scene is in front of the Sinai Community Institute WIC Program office, and right across the street from the Holy Cross Hospital campus.

Workers were on the scene, and the Fire Department had set down a protective hose line – and were ready to respond and open up the water curtain if necessary.

The Fire Department called a Level 1 Hazmat response for the leak.

All ignition sources were kept away from the vapor leak. Unnecessary personnel were kept at the distance, but there were no evacuations reported early Thursday evening.

Peoples Gas was notified.

No injuries were reported.