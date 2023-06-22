Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas main ruptures, sends vapor blasting in Marquette Park

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Gas main ruptures, blows vapor in Marquette Park neighborhood
Gas main ruptures, blows vapor in Marquette Park neighborhood 01:10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ruptured gas main blew vapor into the street in the Marquette Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

The gas main ruptured at the corner of Fairfield Avenue and Lithuanian Plaza Court – or 69th Street. The scene is in front of the Sinai Community Institute WIC Program office, and right across the street from the Holy Cross Hospital campus.

Workers were on the scene, and the Fire Department had set down a protective hose line – and were ready to respond and open up the water curtain if necessary.

The Fire Department called a Level 1 Hazmat response for the leak.

All ignition sources were kept away from the vapor leak. Unnecessary personnel were kept at the distance, but there were no evacuations reported early Thursday evening.

Peoples Gas was notified.

No injuries were reported.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 5:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.