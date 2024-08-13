Gas leak shuts down Interstate 94 in Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A major gas leak in northwest Indiana has forced officials to shut down a stretch of Interstate 94 for at least three hours on Tuesday afternoon.

The Portage Fire Department was responding to the gas leak in the Ameriplex complex north of I-94, near a Bass Pro Shops store.

Officials shared video of the gas leak, showing a visible cloud of gas rising into the air from a damaged underground gas line.

Here is a video of the damaged gas line that is causing the dangerous conditions requiring I-94 to be shut down. Video courtesy of the Portage Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/cu6RFBho6C — Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) August 13, 2024

I-94 was closed in both directions between Portage and Burns Harbor while NIPSCO crews check the area for gas readings. The Indiana Department of Transportation said eastbound traffic was being diverted to Indiana State Road 249, and westbound traffic was being diverted to U.S. Route 20.

Indiana State Police said they were informed it would take at least 3 hours to secure the gas leak, and I-94 will remain closed at least that long, if not longer.