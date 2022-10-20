Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.

The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to hump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.

Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for.

"I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."

The careful budgeter noticed her People's Gas bill stayed just as high when she was on her weeks-long trip, even though she wasn't home to use gas.

So, she called the company and got a surprising response.

"We were just about to send you a letter because it seems like the device that is connected to the meter is not working properly," she said, recalling what the company told her.

A technician fixed the problem in her basement, and that led to another unexpected result: The amount she owed, $400.98, for months of charges that didn't appear on previous bills.

"I just couldn't believe this because where is this all of the sudden coming from?" Midowicz said.

It turned out she hadn't actually been paying for gas. Charges for less than $50 in previous months were only for the customer charge, fees and taxes. Midowicz said she would've adjusted her thermostat a long time ago if she saw the gas amount creeping up.

"How can you bill me almost a year later?" she said. "This just doesn't seem fair."

CBS 2 checked state rules. According to Illinois administrative code, any utility can send you a makeup bill within 12 months of service.

"There's what's legal, and there's what's right," said Jim Chilsen a Citizens Utility Board spokesman.

The Citizens Utility Board is a consumer watchdog group for all things gas, electric, telecom, and water.

Chilsen called Midowicz's situation extreme but not unheard of.

"This error is unacceptable," Chilsen said.

That's especially so, he said, when people are tightening their wallets because of inflation and more.

"With gas bills at unprecedented highs, People's Gas should do the right thing and give this consumer a refund," Chilsen said.

Midowicz said the company did apologize, but wiping away that $400 charge is not going to happen, according to People's Gas.

So Midowicz will rely on electric blankets and her heater this winter. She'll try to keep within her budget, by getting creatively cozy.

People's Gas offered the customer a payment plan. They suggest everyone pay close attention to their bills in case something is wrong with equipment.

In a statement, the company said, "Due to an equipment issue, the customer's natural gas usage was not correctly accounted for during several months – resulting in an underbilling. We've corrected the equipment issue, and to help the customer manage the costs of the past gas use, we are offering them an extended payment plan with no interest. We also are offering to connect them with financial assistance programs, and will continue to work them in every way possible to make things right. Our sincere apologies to the customer for the confusion and frustration this issue caused.

We ask our customers to please review their bills each month and take note of any sudden, drastic, unexplained change in the amount due – and tell us about it immediately so we can fix any problem.

We are always here to help any customer with questions or concerns. This includes free energy efficiency consulting to help reduce bills, payment plans to help manage bills, and financial assistance to help with paying bills."