Demolition begins at vacant Gary, Indiana, school where body was found

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Demolition began Tuesday at Norton Elementary School in Gary, Indiana, where in 2019, a woman's body was dumped in the gym.

Adriana Saucedo's two sisters were on hand for the demolition as heavy equipment targeted the school's gym. It has been vacant since 2006.

Three teenagers shot and killed Saucedo in a car in Portage. Her body was in the gym for two days before it was found.

"We want to move forward and bring closure to this family," said Supt. Yvonne Stokes, of the Gary Community School Cooperation. "So we welcome this demolition today."

The demolition is expected to take six weeks, and it is expected to cost more than $750,000.