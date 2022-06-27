Watch CBS News
Gary Police officer shoots suspect while responding to call of person with a gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Gary, Indiana, police officer shot a suspect Sunday while responding to a call of a person with a gun. 

According to police, Gary officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Johnson Street around 4:45 p.m. due to a "male with a gun who was making the residence unsafe." 

Police said, "During the course of contact with the male an officer was forced to discharge his weapon striking the male." 

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is now handling the investigation. 

The officer will be placed on mandatory desk duty for the extent of the external investigation. 

No further details were available.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 8:08 PM

