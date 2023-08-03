Gary police searching for missing man last seen in July

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Gary police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen leaving his home.

Bremen Campbell Jr., 44, was last seen leaving his residence in the early morning hours on Thursday, July 27.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Gary Police Department

Police say he left without his cell phone or identification.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cpl. W. Clouse at 219-881-1209, or his daughter Bryanna Scott at 8720238-4923.