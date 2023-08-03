Watch CBS News
Local News

Gary police searching for missing man last seen in July

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Gary police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen leaving his home.

Bremen Campbell Jr., 44, was last seen leaving his residence in the early morning hours on Thursday, July 27.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

missing-gary-man-bremen-campbell-jr.jpg
Gary Police Department

Police say he left without his cell phone or identification.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cpl. W. Clouse at 219-881-1209, or his daughter Bryanna Scott at 8720238-4923.  

First published on August 3, 2023 / 10:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.