Gary, Indiana bets on tech for renovation of old Union Station

Gary bets on new tech development at old Union Station

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- The city of Gary, Indiana wants to become a new hub for high-tech development.

The city on Thursday unveiled new renderings of what their Union Station will look like following an $8 million renovation. In a partnership with the telecommunications development firm Digital Equity LLC, the station is being transformed into a Fiber Smart House.

Gary plans to use the 10,000 square-foot space to conduct workforce training and give new tech businesses a place to grow and get resources.

"Our city has a proud history and a bright future, and this development is as symbolic as it is significant," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said in a news release. "Choosing the iconic Gary Union Station as the home for this project is emblematic of where we have been and our vision for where we will go next. The establishment of the Fiber Smart House is a key first step toward leveling the digital playing field for our community and making Gary the Region's launch point for this digital equity movement and technology hub in Northwest Indiana."

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for next week, with a grand opening expected in the fall of 2024.