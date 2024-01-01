Police, passerby rescue woman trapped in car after rollover crash in Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Good Samaritan helped two police officers rescue a woman who was trapped in a car that had flipped over near the former Majestic Star Casino early Monday in Gary, Indiana.

Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's officials said, around 3:40 a.m., a woman called 911 to report she and another woman were in a vehicle that had rolled over in Gary.

Police officers and other emergency crews could not locate the vehicle for about two hours, and Gary police asked for help with their search, before one of the women in the vehicle managed to get out, and flag down a passerby.

The passerby helped a Gary police officer and an off-duty Lake County Sheriff's police officer locate the car near the former Majestic Star Casino in the Buffington Harbor area of Gary.

The woman who was trapped told police she couldn't feel her legs, and Gary firefighters were called in to help rescue her.

Further information on the cause of the crash and the two victims' conditions was not immediately available.