Gary, Indiana, police dog injured after being hit by driver charged with DUI, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Gary, Indiana, police dog is recovering from being injured when it was hit by a driver who was charged with driving while intoxicated over the weekend.

A little after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Gary officers responded to the area around 1300 Taney Street for a gunshot victim, according to Gary police.

While an officer and his K9 partner, "Rush," were searching an area nearby, a red Ford Focus traveling down Taney at a high rate of speed was driving toward them. While the officer was able to get out of the way, the car struck Rush.

A Gary, Indiana, police dog is recovering from being injured when it was hit by a driver who was charged with driving while intoxicated over the weekend. Gary Police Department

Officers stopped the car. As the driver of the car, a 42-year-old woman from Gary, got out, they appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

The driver was taken to Methodist Hospital for a blood draw. They were charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, reckless driving, criminal recklessness, striking a law-enforcement animal, and operating without ever obtaining a license.

K9 Rush was taken to Hobart Animal Hospital where he was treated and received several staples to his lacerated leg and bandaged for the road rash. He also developed complications to his lungs, for which he will be under observation for several weeks.