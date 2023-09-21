Watch CBS News
Police search for suspect after stolen car crashes in northwest Indiana

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in northwest Indiana were looking for a suspect who stole a car and led troopers on a high-speed chase early Thursday.

Lake County Sheriff's police said they spotted a Hyundai Elantra with a broken window in Gary shortly after 2 a.m.

The car matched the description of a stolen vehicle, and when an officer tried to pull the driver over, he sped off.

Eventually, the driver ran a red light in nearby Highland, smashed into another vehicle, then knocked over a utility pole, causing power lines to fall down.

Somehow, during all the chaos, the driver was able to run away.

Despite using a K-9 and a helicopter, police weren't able to find the driver.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 4:02 PM

