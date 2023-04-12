Crews battle brush fire near Gary/Chicago International Airport
GARY, Indiana (CBS) -- Firefighters in Gary, Indiana were battling a brush fire near the Gary/Chicago International Airport on Wednesday.
CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon said sunny, dry conditions combined with strong southwest winds were contributing to the dangers of potential fires throughout the area. Temperatures met the 80s on Wednesday, near record-highs for this time of year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.