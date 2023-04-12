Watch CBS News
Crews battle brush fire near Gary/Chicago International Airport

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

GARY, Indiana (CBS) -- Firefighters in Gary, Indiana were battling a brush fire near the Gary/Chicago International Airport on Wednesday.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon said sunny, dry conditions combined with strong southwest winds were contributing to the dangers of potential fires throughout the area. Temperatures met the 80s on Wednesday, near record-highs for this time of year.

