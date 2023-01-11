Man, 33, killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a hit-and-run Tuesday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was attempting to cross the street, in the 3500 block of West Lake Street around 11:45 p.m., when he was struck by an unidentified black sedan.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The vehicle did not stop after striking the victim and fled the scene.

Police say the victim did not use the crosswalk.

No arrests have been made