New Garfield Park Conservatory exhibit to turn into fairy garden

New Garfield Park Conservatory exhibit to turn into fairy garden

New Garfield Park Conservatory exhibit to turn into fairy garden

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new exhibit is open at the Garfield Park Conservatory that may help you get in touch with your inner child.

The artist's garden is turning into a fairy garden.

It will feature 15 fairy houses in the garden's flowers and greenery. CBS 2 got a sneak peek at the exhibit that organizers call "enchanting."

It opens on July 4 and runs through mid-September. Admission to the conservatory is $5.