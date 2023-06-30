Watch CBS News
New Garfield Park Conservatory exhibit to turn into fairy garden

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new exhibit is open at the Garfield Park Conservatory that may help you get in touch with your inner child.

The artist's garden is turning into a fairy garden.

It will feature 15 fairy houses in the garden's flowers and greenery. CBS 2 got a sneak peek at the exhibit that organizers call "enchanting."

It opens on July 4 and runs through mid-September. Admission to the conservatory is $5.

