New Garfield Park Conservatory exhibit to turn into fairy garden
CHICAGO (CBS) – A new exhibit is open at the Garfield Park Conservatory that may help you get in touch with your inner child.
The artist's garden is turning into a fairy garden.
It will feature 15 fairy houses in the garden's flowers and greenery. CBS 2 got a sneak peek at the exhibit that organizers call "enchanting."
It opens on July 4 and runs through mid-September. Admission to the conservatory is $5.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.