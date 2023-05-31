Watch CBS News
Garfield Park elementary school holding peace walk in honor of gun violence victims

Webster Elementary in Garfield Park to hold peace walk
Webster Elementary in Garfield Park to hold peace walk 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students, teachers, and neighbors are participating in a peace walk to honor lives lost to gun violence.

It's being hosted by Webster Elementary in Garfield Park starting at 9:30 a.m.

It's led by the student-run Anti-violence Youth Committee which was formed after an 8th-grade classmate was killed in May of 2021.

