Garfield Park elementary school holding peace walk in honor of gun violence victims
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students, teachers, and neighbors are participating in a peace walk to honor lives lost to gun violence.
It's being hosted by Webster Elementary in Garfield Park starting at 9:30 a.m.
It's led by the student-run Anti-violence Youth Committee which was formed after an 8th-grade classmate was killed in May of 2021.
