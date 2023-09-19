Rideshare driver carjacked at gunpoint in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for the group who carjacked a rideshare driver in Garfield Park just before midnight.

Police said the 32-year-old rideshare driver was sitting in his 2019 Nissan hatchback, in the 3300 block of West Carroll, when four men approached and forced him out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The offenders took off in his vehicle.

No injuries were reported.