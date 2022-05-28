Garage severely damaged in explosion in Wicker Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A garage was heavily damaged in an explosion and fire in Wicker Park late Friday.
Early in the evening, Chicago firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of West Pierce Avenue.
The alley side of the garage was heavily damaged. Part of an adjacent garage also sustained damage.
The cause and origin of the fire were under investigation late Friday.
There was no word of injuries.
