Gap narrows in race for Cook County State's Attorney

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The gap in the race for Cook County State's Attorney is razor thin. As of Sunday evening, Eileen O'Neill Burke led Clayton Harris III by just under 4,800 votes.

On Saturday the Chicago Board of Elections added more than 10,000 votes to the total ballot count as the result of what its director of public information said was a human error.

That apparent human error is now opening the door to what could be anyone's race. The addition of these more than 10,000 ballots is injecting new energy into both the Burke and Harris campaigns, which had poll watchers on-site Sunday as votes were counted.

As Max Bever, the Chicago Board of Elections spokesperson, put it, these additional ballots came into the mix after he realized he mistakenly left out some vote-by-mail ballots. He issued an apology about the flub this weekend, explaining that the ballots were under lock and key and were postmarked and received by Election Day.

After a meeting with both campaigns and explaining the situation, all parties agreed that ballot counting and ballot signature verification would continue Sunday.

By the end of the day Sunday roughly 13,000 vote-by-mail ballots were expected to be tabulated by election judges.

"Not all of those are going to be Democratic ballots. Not all of those will vote in the Cook County State's Attorney race, but you're going to see those ballots updated in tonight's results. What you are going to see is continued updated results through this week as we get through this counting period," said Bever.

The last day to count any outstanding vote-by-mail or provisional ballots will be April 2, so it's anyone's race.