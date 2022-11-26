Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after small plane crashes near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pilot died after a small plane crashed Friday evening near Galt Airport in northwest suburban Wonder Lake.

Around 5:15 p.m., an EA-300/LC plane crashed in a wooded area about a half mile east of the airport, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was pronounced dead at the scene.

NTSB investigators will be at the crash site Saturday morning to investigate the cause of the crash.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 8:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.