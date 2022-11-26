1 dead after small plane crashes near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pilot died after a small plane crashed Friday evening near Galt Airport in northwest suburban Wonder Lake.

Around 5:15 p.m., an EA-300/LC plane crashed in a wooded area about a half mile east of the airport, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was pronounced dead at the scene.

NTSB investigators will be at the crash site Saturday morning to investigate the cause of the crash.