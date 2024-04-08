Funeral plans announced for Chicago area teen killed in Swiss Alps avalanche

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Naperville teen killed during a ski trip with family in the Swiss Alps will be laid to rest later this week.

Aleksas Beiga, 15, was one of three people killed in an avalanche on Monday, April 1, near the resort of Zermatt in Switzerland.

Alex was a freshman at Naperville Central High School, and a member of the swim team.

Todd Capen had been Alex's swimming coach since the boy was 10. Speaking to CBS 2 last week, Capen recalled a kid who enjoyed life to the fullest.

"He lit up a room whenever he walked into it. He knew when to be serious, when to be funny, when you needed to hear a joke, when needed to be told something he may not want to hear - especially to his teammates," Capen said. "He was just a great young man."

The 15-year-old was also very excited about his spring break trip to the Switzerland slopes.

"He was talking to a bunch of his teammates about how excited he was to go to this resort in Switzerland - like he was a daredevil," said Capen. "He loved skiing. He loved biking."

Alex's visitation will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Lithuanian World Center, at 14911 127th St. in Lemont. His funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the same church.