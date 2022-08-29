Funeral Monday for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will be held Monday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash.

Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90.

Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.

The funeral for the Dobosz family will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago.

Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family.