Watch CBS News
Local News

Fundraising efforts underway for Bronzeville Trail project

/ CBS Chicago

Fundraising for planned Bronzeville Trail underway
Fundraising for planned Bronzeville Trail underway 00:47

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The people behind a plan to turn the abandoned Kenwood "L" embankment into a Bronzeville Trail hope to start fundraising for the project Thursday.

The trail will feature a walking, running, and biking path - similar to the 606 on the North Side.

The project is estimated to cost $100 million.

It would start at 40th and Dearborn and go east to 41st and Lake Park. Currently in its place is an abandoned station. Trains haven't run on the line for more than 60 years.

There are several fundraising events planned this month - including breakfast Thursday morning at Truth Italian restaurant on Pershing.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 7:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.