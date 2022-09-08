Fundraising efforts underway for Bronzeville Trail project

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The people behind a plan to turn the abandoned Kenwood "L" embankment into a Bronzeville Trail hope to start fundraising for the project Thursday.

The trail will feature a walking, running, and biking path - similar to the 606 on the North Side.

The project is estimated to cost $100 million.

It would start at 40th and Dearborn and go east to 41st and Lake Park. Currently in its place is an abandoned station. Trains haven't run on the line for more than 60 years.

There are several fundraising events planned this month - including breakfast Thursday morning at Truth Italian restaurant on Pershing.