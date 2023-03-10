Sen. Durbin announcing millions in funding for mental health personnel at local schools

Durbin announcing millions for mental health funding at local schools

CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin will announce more than $14 million in federal funding for local schools.

The money will help Chicago Public Schools and the State Board of Education pay for mental health personnel.

It comes from the bipartisan Safer Communities Act which went into effect last June.

Today's announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m.