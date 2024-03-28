Fumble and Ashley are in the Pet Rescue Spotlight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around Chicago each Thursday.

This week, Chicago Rescue Authority co-founders Megan VanParis and Serenity Hernandez

They brought Fumble and Ashley, adorable dogs looking for that special forever home.

Fumble is a nine-week-old Doberman and was born with a neurological condition that resulted in him being both deaf and vestibular issues that give him a little dizziness.

Despite his quirks, he's s super fun puppy who loves kids, people, and other dogs. Fumble would be great with an adopter who'll love and accept him despite his minor challenges.

Ashley is a six-month-old golden retriever who was surrendered to rescue by a breeder after they realized she needed medical intervention.

"She actually came from a puppy mill situation. She was born with an ectopic ureter, which essentially means 50% of her urine bypasses her bladder and leaks out directly," Hernandez said, adding that while she's fully potty trained, she doesn't know it.

The good news is Ashley is scheduled for surgery to correct the issue, and then she'll be ready for a loving, forever family.

"She should make a good recovery, so hopefully, all will be well, and she'll be as active as she wants without wearing a diaper," added Hernandez.

The Chicago Rescue Authority also has a fundraiser coming up in the form of a candle-making class, with room for up to 50 people.

It'll be at Merkle's Bar in Wrigleyville on April 30 at 6:30 p.m.

