FTX cryptocurrency exchange opens new headquarters in Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another cryptocurrency exchange platform is now calling Chicago it's home in the U.S.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped cut the ribbon Tuesday morning to open the official U.S. headquarters of FTX, a Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange.

The exchange specializes in derivatives and leveraged products, but you can also buy the most common crypto like Bitcoin.

It targets customers who don't use traditional financial services, sometimes because of the high fees.

First published on May 10, 2022 / 11:38 AM

