Frosty start before temps warm in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's an unseasonably cold morning for Chicago, with temperatures in the 30s.

A Freeze Warning is in effect in the far west suburbs of Chicago, and a Frost Advisory for a portion of northeast Illinois & Northwest Indiana - both until 8 a.m.

Temperatures are starting in the upper 20s and lower 30s farther inland. It's not as cold elsewhere, as clouds lingered overnight, prompting morning temperatures in the middle 30s.

Generous sunshine is expected after a frosty start, and highs moderate back to the lower 60s. Patchy morning frost is again possible tonight farther inland.

Another day of sunshine for Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds increase late in the day, with a shower chance after dark. Scattered rain showers Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Tuesday's rain gives way to a mid-week cooldown.

Frost is possible again on Wednesday night.

TODAY

SUNNY AND MILDER HIGH: 61

TONIGHT

CLEAR, PATCHY AM FROST INLAND HIGH: 40

MONDAY

CLOUDS INCREASE, SHOWER CHANCE LATE HIGH: 68

