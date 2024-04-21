Watch CBS News
Frosty start before temps warm in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

Frosty start in Chicago ahead of afternoon warmup
Frosty start in Chicago ahead of afternoon warmup 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's an unseasonably cold morning for Chicago, with temperatures in the 30s. 

A Freeze Warning is in effect in the far west suburbs of Chicago, and a Frost Advisory for a portion of northeast Illinois & Northwest Indiana - both until 8 a.m.

Temperatures are starting in the upper 20s and lower 30s farther inland. It's not as cold elsewhere, as clouds lingered overnight, prompting morning temperatures in the middle 30s. 

Generous sunshine is expected after a frosty start, and highs moderate back to the lower 60s. Patchy morning frost is again possible tonight farther inland. 

Another day of sunshine for Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds increase late in the day, with a shower chance after dark. Scattered rain showers Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Tuesday's rain gives way to a mid-week cooldown. 

Frost is possible again on Wednesday night. 

TODAY 

SUNNY AND MILDER HIGH: 61

TONIGHT

CLEAR, PATCHY AM FROST INLAND HIGH: 40

MONDAY

CLOUDS INCREASE, SHOWER CHANCE LATE HIGH: 68

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 21, 2024 / 7:06 AM CDT

