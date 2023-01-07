Watch CBS News
Local News

Frosty Fest in Gurnee happening today

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Gurnee Frosty Fest happening today
Gurnee Frosty Fest happening today 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You're invited to get in on some frosty fun in Gurnee.

The city is hosting its Frosty Fest Saturday -- transforming Viking Park into a winter wonderland.

Guests are invited to play winter sports, go on a horse-drawn carriage ride, make s'mores by the campfire, and more.

The event runs from 10:30a to 1 p.m. near Old Grand Avenue and Depot Road.

Entry is free. Food and activities are an additional fee. 

First published on January 7, 2023 / 8:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.