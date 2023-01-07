Frosty Fest in Gurnee happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You're invited to get in on some frosty fun in Gurnee.

The city is hosting its Frosty Fest Saturday -- transforming Viking Park into a winter wonderland.

Guests are invited to play winter sports, go on a horse-drawn carriage ride, make s'mores by the campfire, and more.

The event runs from 10:30a to 1 p.m. near Old Grand Avenue and Depot Road.

Entry is free. Food and activities are an additional fee.