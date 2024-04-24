Frost likely in Chicago area Thursday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will be mostly Wednesday night with temperatures in the 30s.

A light freeze is likely outside of Chicago, along with frost developing by Thursday morning.

Temps will rebound into the low 60s for Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. Multiple storm systems will approach the area starting Friday, allowing for showers and thunderstorms.

It will not be as soggy Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s and windy conditions.

Another round of showers and storms is expected over Sunday with severe weather possible in the afternoon and evening. Showers linger into Monday morning.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 34.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 59.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 63.