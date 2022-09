Friday Morning Swim Club takes its final plunge of the season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It wasn't exactly beach weather, but that didn't stop the Friday Morning Swim Club at Montrose Harbor.

They jumped in Lake Michigan for the last day of their club's season. The group was created to find connection within the community and meet new people.