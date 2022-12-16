Friday Flyover: Glencoe family Celebrating Hanukkah with massive light display

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chopper 2 was over a display you won't want to miss this holiday season.

Gary Hazan and his family are celebrating Hanukkah with their massive lights display. The family's home display features over 30,000 lights, making it a true festival of lights.

Hanukkah begins Sunday night.

Gary says he does most of the lighting himself. Each year, the Hazan family gathers with friends and neighbors to light the decorations and kicks off Hanukkah.

You can check out the display at 714 Valley Road in Glencoe.