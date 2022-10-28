Friday Flyover: Arcadia Elementary School pumpkin patch

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Students at Arcadia Elementary School were surprised with pumpkin patches for Halloween this week.

We featured them during this week's Friday Flyover.

Matteson School District 162 has over 2,000 pumpkins for the schools to surprise students with pumpkin patches.

This all started when COVID canceled field trips to pumpkin patches. So, the district brought the pumpkins to the students.

"It was such a success and the children enjoyed it so much that administration decided to do it again," District officials said.