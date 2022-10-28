Watch CBS News
Local News

Friday Flyover: Arcadia Elementary School pumpkin patch

/ CBS Chicago

Friday Flyover: Arcadia Elementary School pumpkin patch
Friday Flyover: Arcadia Elementary School pumpkin patch 02:30

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Students at Arcadia Elementary School were surprised with pumpkin patches for Halloween this week. 

We featured them during this week's Friday Flyover.

Matteson School District 162 has over 2,000 pumpkins for the schools to surprise students with pumpkin patches.

flyover.jpg

This all started when COVID canceled field trips to pumpkin patches. So, the district brought the pumpkins to the students. 

"It was such a success and the children enjoyed it so much that administration decided to do it again," District officials said.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 7:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.