Watch CBS News
Local News

Friday Blitz: Oak Park River Forest v. Lyons Township

By Marshall Harris, Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Friday Blitz: Head coach John Hoerster
Friday Blitz: Head coach John Hoerster 02:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time for the Friday Blitz and CBS 2 is Oak Park where Marshall Harris has a preview of the football fun in the western suburbs. 

Friday's big game is at Oak Park River Forest High School, where there is a flurry of activity happening.

Friday Blitz: Booster club promotes school spirit all year long 00:51

Harris talks to OPRF head coach John Hoester, who is also an AP English teacher, about how he inspires his students.

Football isn't the only sport the high school drawing crowds. The OPRF volleyball team is taking on undefeated Willowbrook. Head coach Kelly Collins and her team are ranked fourth in the state.

Friday Blitz: OPRF volleyball team takes on undefeated rival 01:35

It's a big year for Oak Park River Forest. The school is celebrating its sesquicentennial and to commemorate the anniversary, a bright mural denotes important images in the school's history.

Friday Blitz: OPRF celebrates its sesquicentennial 00:54
Friday Blitz: OPRF celebrates its sesquicentennial 00:54

The Lyons Township football team isn't the only competitive group on the field. Its cheer squad previews its moves to help its team win the big game.

Friday Blitz: Lyons Township cheers its team on to win 00:54
Marshall Harris
marshallharris.jpg

Marshall Harris is the sports director at CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 6:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.