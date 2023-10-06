Watch CBS News
Local News

Friday Blitz: Lincoln-Way East v. Homewood Flossmoor

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Friday Blitz: Lincoln-Way v. Homewood Flossmoor
Friday Blitz: Lincoln-Way v. Homewood Flossmoor 01:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is Friday and at CBS 2 that means it's time for the Friday Blitz!

Friday Blitz: Lincoln-Way East vs. Homewood Flossmoor 01:13

This week, CBS 2 is at Lincoln Way East, whose undefeated football team is taking on rival Homewood Flossmoor.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon talks to players getting ready for the big game. 

The school has a meteorologist program where they're learning about everything from hurricanes to weather patterns.

Friday Blitz: Lincoln-Way East v. Homewood Flossmoor 00:43
Friday Blitz: Lincoln-Way East v. Homewood Flossmoor 00:52
CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 5:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.