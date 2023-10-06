Friday Blitz: Lincoln-Way East v. Homewood Flossmoor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is Friday and at CBS 2 that means it's time for the Friday Blitz!
This week, CBS 2 is at Lincoln Way East, whose undefeated football team is taking on rival Homewood Flossmoor.
CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon talks to players getting ready for the big game.
The school has a meteorologist program where they're learning about everything from hurricanes to weather patterns.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.