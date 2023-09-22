Watch CBS News
Local News

Friday Blitz: Hoffman Estates Hawks v. Palatine Pirates

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Friday Blitz: Hoffman Estates v. Palatine
Friday Blitz: Hoffman Estates v. Palatine 01:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week's Friday Blitz is also homecoming weekend for one school.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon is at Hoffman Estate High School where they're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the high school.

There's also a football doubleheader, with the school's soccer teams facing off.

CBS 2's Marshall Harris spoke with coach Sean Armstrong and player Daniel Cabrera about the night's event.

Friday Blitz: Hoffman Estates v. Palatine 01:58

CBS 2's Marshall Harris is at the big homecoming game and football is not the only sport on the field Friday. The Hoffman Estate Hawks' cheerleaders are also presenting some of their best moves before the game.

Friday Blitz: Hoffman Estates v. Palatine 01:22

Albert and Marshall also talked to the Blue Crew, Hoffman Estates High School's largest social club. 

CBS 2's Albert Ramon and Marshall Harris talked to the Blue Crew, Hoffman Estates High School's largest club.

Friday Blitz: Hoffman Estates v. Palatine 01:33

CBS 2's Marshall Harris chats with Palatine High School Athletic Director Luis Arroyo about the big games taking place and the pride his school has for its athletic offerings.

Friday Blitz: Hoffman Estates v. Palatine 00:49
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 5:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.