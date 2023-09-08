Friday Blitz: Bolingbrook High v. Naperville North
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Friday Blitz, a new feature where CBS 2 heads out to various high schools as they get set for a night under the lights.
On this Friday, we're spotlighting two powerhouse schools. CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports from Bolingbrook High School, where they are taking on Naperville North Friday night. He talks with Bolingbrook quarterback Jonas Williams about his role on the team.
