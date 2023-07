Fresh Fest at Navy Pier kicks off Thursday

Fresh Fest at Navy Pier kicks off Thursday

Fresh Fest at Navy Pier kicks off Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Young performers will take over Navy Pier for the next two days.

Fresh Fest runs from noon until 5 p.m. on Thursday and again from noon until 8 p.m. on Friday.

Performances include musicians, dancers, and spoken word artists on the Wave Wall performance platform.

It's free and open to the public.