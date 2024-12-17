For second time since August, burglars rip off security gate to break into Chicago convenience store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the second time this year, burglars broke into a Chatham convenience store overnight, using a metal chain attached to their car to rip the front door off the business.

The owner of Fresh Mart Foods, at 400 E 83rd St., said he's thinking of closing up shop after the latest burglary.

Dorid Khawaoid said he knew the moment the alarm went off on his phone early Tuesday that his business was being burglarized for the second time since August.

The break-in left him out thousands of dollars right before the holidays.

Surveillance video shows an SUV pulling up outside Fresh Mart Foods, before the people inside hook a chain up to the door, and the car yanks the door off.

Once inside, the burglars tried to rip out the ATM, but failed. In the process, they knocked down shelves and merchandise, destroying part of the store inside.

"It's a mess. Thousands of dollars of damage," a heartbroken Khawaoid said. "I can't even. I cannot even tell you what I'm thinking right now, really."

Khawaoid said he's questioning whether or not he wants to rebuild after his business was hit for a second time this year.

"Same thing last time, the same exact things, but this time there's more damage than last time," he said.

In August, his camera caught a group of burglars using the same method to rip off his security gate. In that burglary, they were able to get away with the ATM.

This time, they stole the cash registers.

"I just thinking about it seriously right now, seriously try to find some other another alternative to make a living," he said.

Chicago police had no update on either burglary on Tuesday. Asked if there was any apparent connection between the people who committed the first burglary and Tuesday's break-in, police would only say the investigation is ongoing.