French bulldog reunited with family after being stolen at gunpoint in Portage Park neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A French bulldog has been reunited with her family after being stolen at gunpoint in the Portage Park neighborhood last week.
The owner of the dog, Peppa, said she was walking last Wednesday evening in Dunham Park, at Giddings Street and Melvina Avenue, when she felt a gun to her back.
The robber then knocked the woman to the ground and ran off with Peppa.
The victim was taken to Community First Medical Center with minor injuries.
On Monday, the victim's daughter posited to Facebook that the dog had been reunited safely with the family. The family did not share any other details.
Peppa's owner remained hospitalized late Monday, but is expected to recover.
