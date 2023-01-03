Freight train hits pedestrian in Wheaton; Metra UP-West service halted

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra has halted inbound and outbound service on the Union Pacific West line, after a freight train hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Wheaton.

Wheaton Police Deputy Chief P.J. Youker said a Union Pacific freight train hit a pedestrian. The victim, whose age and gender were not immediately available, was pronounced dead.

Wheaton officials said College Avenue has been closed between Wilmette and Hill Avenue while police investigate.

Metra said inbound and outbound UP-West trains were halted Tuesday afternoon, and riders should expect extensive delays.

Glen Ellyn police said all three railroad crossings in the neighboring village are closed as a result of the accident, and long-term delays are likely in the village's central business district and the Taylor Avenue underpass.

This is a developing story.