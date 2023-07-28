Freight train derails in Riverdale
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A freight train derailed in Riverdale Friday morning.
Three cars derailed, and two of the cars were on their sides. Crews working on the side of the tracks were not near the train, according to authorities.
There were no chemical leaks and no evacuations were needed.
CBS 2 has reached out to officials to confirm further details.
This is a developing story.
