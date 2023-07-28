Watch CBS News
Freight train derails in Riverdale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A freight train derailed in Riverdale Friday morning. 

Three cars derailed, and two of the cars were on their sides. Crews working on the side of the tracks were not near the train, according to authorities. 

There were no chemical leaks and no evacuations were needed. 

CBS 2 has reached out to officials to confirm further details. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on July 28, 2023 / 8:31 AM

