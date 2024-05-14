Watch CBS News
Local News

Freight train derailment blocks Amtrak routes from Chicago to Michigan

By Jason Cooper

/ CBS Chicago

Amtrak cancels trains from Chicago after freight train derailment
Amtrak cancels trains from Chicago after freight train derailment 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amtrak passengers ran into trouble Tuesday after a freight train derailed outside Chicago – blocking eastbound train routes.

Amtrak announced the derailment at 4:47 a.m.

The affected train lines were all bound for Michigan out of Union Station.

Amtrak canceled the Wolverine train to Pontiac, the Blue Water train to Port Huron, and the Pere Marquette to Grand Rapids.

In the meantime, Amtrak is offering to get passengers to their destinations by bus.

CHECK: Amtrak updates

First published on May 14, 2024 / 5:10 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.