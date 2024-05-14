Freight train derailment blocks Amtrak routes from Chicago to Michigan

Amtrak cancels trains from Chicago after freight train derailment

Amtrak cancels trains from Chicago after freight train derailment

Amtrak cancels trains from Chicago after freight train derailment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amtrak passengers ran into trouble Tuesday after a freight train derailed outside Chicago – blocking eastbound train routes.

Amtrak announced the derailment at 4:47 a.m.

The affected train lines were all bound for Michigan out of Union Station.

Amtrak canceled the Wolverine train to Pontiac, the Blue Water train to Port Huron, and the Pere Marquette to Grand Rapids.

In the meantime, Amtrak is offering to get passengers to their destinations by bus.

CHECK: Amtrak updates