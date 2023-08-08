Freestyle Ceramics & Tufting offers unique crafting experience in Bridgeport

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A craft studio in Bridgeport is getting the city to cut a rug, literally.

Freestyle Ceramics & Tufting's new rug-making classes have become so popular, the shop's already had to double in size after just 11 months of being open.

Owner Erni Pun has lived in Bridgeport since her family immigrated to Chicago when she was just 11 years old.

"I eat here. I hang out with my friend here in the neighborhood," She said. "It's always felt like there was something missing. I always find myself driving way up north for like any fun activity to do."

She grew tired of having to trek across the city for entertainment.

"I was so dedicated to opening something fun for the neighborhood people to come," Pun said.

She and her business partner Susan Li wanted to create somewhere the whole neighborhood could join her. Ceramics was the solution.

"They just need to haul out their brushes, mix with color, have fun with color," Pun said.

The tufting classes took a bit longer to come out from under the rug.

"I was a little bit hesitant until I put it in my store in the first place just because there was none in Chicago," Pun said.

And once they did open, Pun said they doubled it.

Growing into the neighboring storefront and bringing on an entire staff of instructors to handle the influx of bookings.

"I was suspecting most of my clients would be kids, but after I opened, I was so wrong," She said.

It's popularity across ages is largely in part to the fact that you can make any design into a rug.

You don't have to be an artist. They have a projector to project the image to the frame, allowing you to trace it onto the fabric.

This has been attracting both beginner and seasoned crafters from all over the city

"I get to meet a lot of different people. I did not get this chance before. I think that's the most valuable thing," Pun said.