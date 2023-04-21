Free White Sox tickets for active duty and military vets

Active duty and military vets can see the White Sox for free

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Clerk's Office wants veterans to enjoy a beautiful day at the ballgame.

Clerk Karen Yabrough is teaming up with the Chicago White Sox to offer Cook County veterans and active duty military members a free ticket to a game Monday through Thursday.

Veterans can sign up for the clerk's veterans discount card program. You can sign up online at CookCountyClerk.com/veterans or at the Clerk's Veterans Affairs Office.