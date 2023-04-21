Free White Sox tickets for active duty and military vets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Clerk's Office wants veterans to enjoy a beautiful day at the ballgame.
Clerk Karen Yabrough is teaming up with the Chicago White Sox to offer Cook County veterans and active duty military members a free ticket to a game Monday through Thursday.
Veterans can sign up for the clerk's veterans discount card program. You can sign up online at CookCountyClerk.com/veterans or at the Clerk's Veterans Affairs Office.
