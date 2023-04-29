Free shredding, recycling event happening Saturday in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- Spring is officially here.

As many of us take time to clean out and organize our homes and offices, leaders in Kane County want to make sure your private information is properly disposed of.

The county is hosting a recycling event today from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anyone can go to the Kane County Circuit Clerk building to shred confidential documents guests can also recycle items like paint, car seats, clothing, and other home goods.

The shredding is free. other items can be disposed of for a fee ranging from $1 to $20.