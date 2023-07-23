Watch CBS News
Free rides, reduced fares offered during Blue Line construction between LaSalle, Illinois Medical District

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Blue Line to close for construction between LaSalle and Illinois Medical District through October
Blue Line to close for construction between LaSalle and Illinois Medical District through October 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Part of the CTA's Blue Line is shut down for construction starting overnight.

Riders who use that West Side route, are eligible for free or reduced fares.

This impacts the Blue Line between LaSalle and the Illinois Medical District.

It's the first phase of a more than $250 million project - replacing nearly three miles of track and rebuilding the Racine station.

The work is set to last until early October.

During this time, there will be free bus rides on some portions of the green and pink lines as well as half-off train fares.

