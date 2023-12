Free resources and coping skills for mental health support over the holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holidays are a time for cheer and celebration but can also stir up big emotions and take a toll on our mental health.

Alexa James, CEO of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Chicago joined the stream to talk about accessible resources for people who might be struggling.