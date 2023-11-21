Migrants, unhoused Chicagoans give thanks for free haircuts and a fresh start

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An open door and an open chair -- that was the offer at one barber college on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday.

They were offering free haircuts to anyone who needed one, and targeting the city's migrant and unhoused population. CBS 2's Sara Machi joined them on Tuesday.

At Larry's Barber College, at 10456 S. Halsted St. in Chicago's Washington Heights community, instructor Faheem Muhammad has overseen a lot of haircuts.

"His hair is fine. So when you have this type of cut, you have to handle it on an angle. All hair grows on an angle," observed Muhammad as he cut one man's hair. "This is all technique."

But this day was different, because of who was in the chair.

"I'm glad to be here servicing our immigrants, making them feel at home -- and hopefully making them feel good," Muhammad said. "A haircut can change someone's whole life."

They've run free haircut clinics in the past, opening the doors for Chicago's migrant and unhoused populations.

"I do these things all the time," said organizer and owner Larry Roberts Jr. "I've been doing them since the 90s."

Each person who sits in the seats on Monday will do so free of charge, and organizers said so far, they have had about 100 people come through.

"We knew, obviously, going into today, that it was going to be a great experience," said student Jesus Leon.

Leon was operating under two roles: student barber and translator.

"It makes me feel important and good to be here," Leon said.

In Chicago for one month from his native Colombia, Ricardo Duque got a haircut at the event Tuesday. As he gets up from the seat, checking out his new cut in the mirror, Duque proved some reactions need no translation.

This was a one-day event ahead of Thanksgiving. Those who showed up also got health screenings, hygiene kits, and a free meal.