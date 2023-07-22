Mobile dental clinic offering free screenings in Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Children in need will get their teeth checked out for free.
Crest and Oral-B are giving free dental screenings to children and families at a mobile dentistry clinic.
They're also giving away everything families need to keep their teeth healthy.
The clinic is at Walgreens near 75th and State starting at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
