Mobile dental clinic offering free screenings in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Children in need will get their teeth checked out for free.

Crest and Oral-B are giving free dental screenings to children and families at a mobile dentistry clinic.

They're also giving away everything families need to keep their teeth healthy.

The clinic is at Walgreens near 75th and State starting at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 10:17 AM

