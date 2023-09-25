Free COVID tests now available as cases are on the rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A spike in COVID cases is hitting Illinois and most of the country.

A new map created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Illinois and most of the United States in the yellow zone.

That means the positivity rate for those who have tested is between 10 to 15%. Illinois is at 12%.

The spike is just one of the reasons the feds are now making free COVID tests available again.

Starting Monday you can order four tests per household at covidtests.gov.

Dr. Michael Hoffman is the Lead Physician with Cook County Health COVID-19 Units. He discusses the COVID cases on the rise in the Chicago area.

