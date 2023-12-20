Chicago hosts free COVID, flu clinic; call for Gov. Pritzker to require masks at healthcare facilities

Chicago hosts free COVID, flu clinic; Nurses want Gov. Pritzker to require masks at healthcare facil

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Respiratory viruses are spreading quickly right now and with more holiday gatherings in the next week, the Chicago Department of Public Health is urging people to get vaccinated.

It's hosting a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic at Farragut Career Academy from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The school is near 23rd and Christiana.

Anyone six months and older can get the shots. The RSV vaccine is not available at the clinic.

On Wednesday, local nurses called on Governor JB Pritzker and the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health to require masks again at all healthcare facilities.

Nurses from several groups planned to speak in front of UIC Hospital on Wednesday.

The group said last week the Illinois Department of Public Health recommended using masks in healthcare settings because of rising RSV and COVID cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also issued an alert about respiratory illnesses spreading.

It said recommending masks is a step in the right direction and requiring them could save lives and prevent hospitalizations.