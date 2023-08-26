Illinois Tollway, state troopers hosting free car seat safety checks, photo IDs in Oak Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents can have help making sure their child's safety seat is safe and secured.

The Illinois Tollway along with state troopers are hosting a free car seat safety check and providing identification cards for children.

Parents can stop by the Children's Museum in Oak Lawn to make sure their child's car seat is properly secured.

Children three and older can also get a free photo ID card that can help police identify a missing child.

families can also enjoy activities and receive a free voucher for the museum.

The event is happening until 2 p.m. near 50th and 95th streets.